Ohio Football's Rourke Sets Goals For Third Spring Camp

ATHENS, Ohio -- Senior quarterback Nathan Rourke (Oakville, Ontario, Canada) began his third spring camp as a member of the Ohio football program this week.

Rourke is firmly entrenched as the team's leader entering his senior season. He is coming off of a 2018 campaign in which he earned All-Mid-American Conference Second Team honors for the second year in a row and ranked third among MAC quarterbacks in passing touchdowns (career-high 23; second-most in program history) and fourth in passing yards (career-high 2,434; fourth-most in program history). He also ran for 860 yards to rank second on the team and led the squad with 15 rushing touchdowns, with the latter tying him for the third-most in a single season in program history. In all, Rourke accounted for 3,294 yards of total offense (second-most in program history), with his 253.4 yards per game of total offense ranking as the third-highest average in program history and his 8.07 yards per play ranking as the highest average in program history. He was responsible for 38 total touchdowns in 2018, which is tied for the second-most in program history.

"The goal for this camp is to really mesh with my teammates, get better as a unit and work on some things we need to iron out," offered Rourke when he met with the media following the first practice of spring ball on Monday (March 4) at Walter Fieldhouse.

Ohio will conclude its first week of spring practice on Thursday (March 7) at Walter Fieldhouse. The Bobcats will be in pads for the first time after practicing in shorts on Monday and Wednesday (March 6).

Over the last 14 years under the leadership of head coach Frank Solich, Ohio has recorded 106 wins, captured four MAC East Division titles, appeared in 10 bowl games and tallied four bowl victories. The Bobcats recorded their second-straight nine-win season in 2018, capping the year off with the win over San Diego State in the 2018 DXL Frisco Bowl to record their second-straight bowl win. Ohio is set to return three All-MAC selections from the 2018 squad, including Rourke, defensive back Javon Hagan (Jacksonville, Fla.) and punter Michael Farkas (Mishawaka, Ind.).

Ohio kicks off the 2019 regular season on Saturday, Aug. 31, with a matchup against Rhode Island at Peden Stadium.

