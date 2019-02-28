Ohio Football Announces Rudolph As Offensive Line Coach, Promotions Of Albin, Germano

FOLLOW OHIO FOOTBALL: Facebook | Twitter

ATHENS, Ohio -- Allen Rudolph, a 24-year coaching veteran, has been named the offensive line coach of the Ohio football program, as announced by 15th-year head coach Frank Solich today.

"My family and I are super excited and blessed to be joining this prestigious university, great athletics department and wonderful community of Athens," said Rudolph. "It is an unbelievable opportunity to work for Coach Solich and his staff, as well as getting the opportunity to serve a great group of student-athletes."

Rudolph spent the previous three years as the offensive line coach at Arkansas State, helping to lead the Red Wolves to 23 victories and three bowl appearances – including a 31-13 win over UCF in the Cure Bowl in 2016.

The 2018 season saw the Red Wolves rank 17th in the nation in total offense with 466.2 yards per game and 21st in passing offense with 281.5 yards per game. Under the guidance of Rudolph, tackle Lanard Bonner earned First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors for the second year in a row while center Jacob Still garnered Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt recognition for the second-straight season.

Rudolph coached an offensive line in 2017 that ranked fifth in the nation in passing offense (342.2 yards per game), 10th in total offense (494.8 yards per game) and 13th in scoring offense (37.8 points per game). A-State's average total offense was also a school record, while its 454 points scored tied the fourth most in school history. Rudolph's offensive line unit helped produce over 400 yards of total offense in 10 of 12 games, including a school and Sun Belt Conference-record 781 yards in a victory over Louisiana-Monroe.

The 2016 offensive line paved the way for 4,932 yards total offense that is the seventh most in school history. Led by two offensive linemen earning All-Sun Belt honors, the Red Wolves recorded over 300 yards total offense in 10 outings, more than 400 in five contests and at least 500 in two outings. The offensive line helped the squad record a season-high 525 yards in the Sun Belt opener, a 27-26 win over Georgia Southern. Under Rudolph's direction, senior offensive linemen Jemar Clark and Colton Jackson were both named all-conference as first and second team selections, respectively.

Rudolph came to Arkansas State after spending the previous three seasons as the offensive line coach for the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Hamilton Tiger-Cats. His time with Hamilton saw him help lead the team to the playoffs every year, including appearances in the 2013 and '14 Grey Cup.

"Adding Allen to our staff is great for our program," said Solich. "Arkansas State was consistently ranked near the top in the nation in offense during his time there. He also brings great experience from the professional ranks after coaching in the Canadian Football League for several years. I think he'll be a great addition to our staff and will help continue the great offensive line play we have had here."

Rudolph's coaching experience also includes stints at Northwestern State (2012), Southeastern Louisiana (2007-11), Samford (2005-06), East Mississippi Community College (2004), Louisiana-Monroe (2002-03), Mississippi College (2000-01), Copiah-Lincoln Community College (1999) and Nicholls State (1995-98).

Rudolph was a four-year letterman at Nicholls State (1989-93) and served as the team's starting center for three seasons. He was one of the Colonels' team captains in his junior and senior campaigns. A Jackson County, Miss., native, Rudolph earned his bachelor's degree in American studies from Southern Mississippi in 1995.

Rudolph and his wife, Nicole, have two daughters, Abbey and McKenzie.

In addition to announcing the hiring of Rudolph, Solich also announced that Tim Albin has been promoted to associate head coach/offensive coordinator and Pete Germano has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator/defensive ends coach.

Albin has been a member of Ohio's staff since Solich's arrival in Athens in 2005. Over the past two seasons, the Bobcats have rewrote the program's record book in a number of offensive categories, and Albin was recognized as the 2018 FootballScoop Running Backs Coach of the Year presented by AstroTurf.

"Our offense has had a great deal of success under Tim's leadership," said Solich. "He has been a big part of the transformation of our program into one of the most successful in the Mid-American Conference."

Germano is entering the second year of his second stint on Solich's coaching staff at Ohio. He spent five years as the defensive line coach at Fresno State after spending the previous 11 on the Ohio staff.

"Pete is a very knowledgeable football coach with a great deal of experience with our program," said Solich. "His ability to work well with Ron Collins, who is now our defensive coordinator, will be a great asset to our program."

Over the last 14 years under the leadership of Solich, Ohio has recorded 106 wins, captured four MAC East Division titles, appeared in 10 bowl games and tallied four bowl victories. The Bobcats recorded their second-straight nine-win season in 2018, capping the year off with a 27-0 shutout of San Diego State in the 2018 DXL Frisco Bowl to record their second-straight bowl win. Ohio is set to return three All-MAC selections from the 2018 squad, including quarterback Nathan Rourke (Oakville, Ontario, Canada), defensive back Javon Hagan (Jacksonville, Fla.) and punter Michael Farkas (Mishawaka, Ind.).

The Bobcats will open up their 2019 spring practice schedule next Monday (March 4) inside Walter Fieldhouse. Ohio kicks off the 2019 regular season on Saturday, Aug. 31, with a matchup against Rhode Island.

